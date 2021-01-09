Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zynga and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.32 billion 8.10 $41.92 million ($0.06) -165.33 Mercurity Fintech $1.74 million 10.34 -$1.23 million N/A N/A

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zynga and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 2 1 15 0 2.72 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Risk and Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Zynga on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising networks, agencies, and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies. It also offer cross-border remittance services through NBpay, a cross-border remittance platform for foreign trade companies, e-commerce companies, financial institutions, and individuals. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

