$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

TCOM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 3,815,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,966,000 after purchasing an additional 155,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

