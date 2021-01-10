-$0.11 EPS Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ChromaDex also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

CDXC stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

