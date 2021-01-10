-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

FUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

FUV traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 2,377,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $492.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.96. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,100 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.