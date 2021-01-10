-$0.12 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 152.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 843,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 581,899 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 480.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 511,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $6,075,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. 1,416,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,559. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

