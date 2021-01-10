$0.15 EPS Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $277,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. 133,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.09. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

