-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 1,899,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after buying an additional 7,078,707 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342,941 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

