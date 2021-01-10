-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 1,899,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after buying an additional 7,078,707 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342,941 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.