$0.29 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.25. 3,485,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

