-$0.30 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.52. 267,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $626,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,228 shares of company stock worth $5,739,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 174.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.