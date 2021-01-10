$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 663.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $1,201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $548,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $471,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

