$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $9.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WRLD opened at $123.88 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $851.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.79.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $85,771.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

