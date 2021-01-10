$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

NYSE:KO opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 519,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

