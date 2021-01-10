$0.41 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,499. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.