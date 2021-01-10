-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of ACER traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 196,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

