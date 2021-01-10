$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.38. 4,376,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,143. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.