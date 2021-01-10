$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.14. 588,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

