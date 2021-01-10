$0.66 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.65. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Entegris by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,241. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.41.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

