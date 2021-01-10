$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of AIT stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $82.42. 120,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

