$0.82 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lakeland Financial reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKFN. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 188,772 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 69.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

