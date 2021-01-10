-$0.90 EPS Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. ERYTECH Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

ERYP stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.75. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.