-$0.90 EPS Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. ERYTECH Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

ERYP stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.75. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

