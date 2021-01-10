0x Price Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. 0x has a market cap of $394.21 million and $389.53 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

