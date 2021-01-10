0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, 0x has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $374.91 million and $210.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

