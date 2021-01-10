0xBitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.38 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1.38 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.00317128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.53 or 0.03852816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014619 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

