0xBitcoin Trading Up 17.5% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.40 or 0.04400108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00307053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

