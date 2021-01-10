0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $774,804.10 and $38,760.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

