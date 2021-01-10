$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. 145,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.32 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $184.82.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $3,932,807. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after acquiring an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rogers by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.