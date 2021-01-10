$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.