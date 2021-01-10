$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.40. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kemper by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

