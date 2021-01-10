12Ships (TSHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.86 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $17.86 million and $3.33 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00110520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00236956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061055 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.66 or 0.87002708 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,972,372,987 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

