$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $14.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.