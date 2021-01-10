1SG (1SG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 98.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. 1SG has a total market cap of $217,773.13 and approximately $42.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1SG has traded 98.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042023 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002978 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002656 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013136 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,310 tokens. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kryptono, OEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.