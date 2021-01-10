1World Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $5,793.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00328871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.51 or 0.03977782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014398 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

