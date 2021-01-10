$2.14 EPS Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. Hologic reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $88,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3,755.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 298,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 71.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 706,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,982,000 after purchasing an additional 295,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.49. 3,155,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,927. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

