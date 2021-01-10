-$2.28 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.85) to ($7.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($8.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.26) to ($6.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.48. 347,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $949,069.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,783.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,188 shares of company stock valued at $155,620,974. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

