$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. NVIDIA reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $531.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

