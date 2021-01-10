$244.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report sales of $244.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.48 million to $247.46 million. Ferro reported sales of $245.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $941.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

