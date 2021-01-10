$357.36 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post sales of $357.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $365.70 million. Infinera posted sales of $384.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

