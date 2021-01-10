$362.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post sales of $362.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.10 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $286.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

UCTT stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

