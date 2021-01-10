$37.52 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce sales of $37.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $38.23 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $129.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $130.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.45 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MP opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

