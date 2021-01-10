$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. The Gap posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $14.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

The Gap stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,860,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 288,059 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

