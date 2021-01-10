$490.72 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $490.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $489.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

