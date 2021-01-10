4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits Market Cap of $396,189.22 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $396,189.22 and $493,076.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

