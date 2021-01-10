$50.63 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post sales of $50.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $47.30 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $197.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $200.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $205.98 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $210.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TVTX opened at $26.99 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

