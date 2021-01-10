$590.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $590.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $618.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $658.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

GIL opened at $28.50 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 37.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 192,666 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

