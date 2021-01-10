$610.10 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $610.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $621.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 238.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

