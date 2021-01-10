$68.45 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will post sales of $68.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Fly Leasing reported sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $330.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $336.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $325.96 million, with estimates ranging from $300.20 million to $351.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLY. ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLY opened at $9.69 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

