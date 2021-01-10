$681.02 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $681.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $688.70 million and the lowest is $676.22 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $363.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,255 shares of company stock worth $12,010,072. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,338,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

