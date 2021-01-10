88mph (MPH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One 88mph token can currently be bought for about $40.44 or 0.00108142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00644100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

