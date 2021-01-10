8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $473,707.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000486 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

