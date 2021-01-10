8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Up 42% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $382,480.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

